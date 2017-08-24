VMWare to help businesses in India by providing secure Cloud experiences

As the chorus for a secured Cloud experience grows in India, especially among the small and mid-sized businesses, VMWare's network virtualisation software can help them have a secure Cloud experience, a top company executive has stressed.

"VMware NSX" is the network virtualisation and security platform for the software-defined data centre.

'NSX' enables the creation of entire networks in software and embeds them in the hypervisor layer, abstracted from the underlying physical hardware. The platform embeds security functions right into the hypervisor.

"Cyber security is critical and hacks are increasing. The enterprises miss a wholesome architecture for security at data centres which can actually be provided by vistualisation technology," Murad Wagh, Director-Systems Engineering at VMware India, told IANS on Thursday.

"With 'VMWare NSX', every server becomes a firewall. No longer do you have to manually configure security rules as you can have a security policy that get attached to these machines, making the job more simpler," Wagh added.

"With NSX, the company delivers security firewall to each physical virtual machines so that the cyber attack can't spread laterally.

"This architecture uses virtualisation to secure your modern data centres across the devices," Wadh informed.

Vmware on Thursday announced the latest versions of the its Workstation solutions that are designed to enable multiple operating systems to run as virtual machines on a single Windows or Linux PC.

VMware 'Workstation 14 Pro' will offer advanced features that streamline processes and productivity for IT professionals and developers with greater networking and data centre management capabilities.

VMware 'Workstation 14 Player' will introduce expanded capabilities designed for enterprises looking for a simple and streamlined solution for running corporate desktops on standard issue or bring your own (BYO) PCs.

"In today's hyper-connected world, security is critical and the advanced features available in the Workstation 14 product line will deliver a secure environment for users to perform their tasks," said Dave Grant, Vice President, Product Marketing, End-User Computing, Vmware.

VMware Workstation 14 Pro and VMware Workstation 14 Player are expected to be available in October for $249.99 and $149.99, respectively.