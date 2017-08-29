VMware announces partnership with HP, to help in managing endpoints in an organisation

Cloud infrastructure and business mobility leader VMware on Monday announced a partnership with HP Inc that will add VMware Workspace ONE to HP's Device as a Service (DaaS) technology platform.

'Workspace ONE' is an integrated digital workspace platform, powered by the VMware 'AirWatch Unified Endpoint Management' (UEM) technology, that simply and securely delivers and manages any app on any device.

It provides a user-centric approach to managing all endpoints in an organisation — from mobile and desktop to Internet of Things (IoT).

"'VMware Workspace ONE' enables our customers to manage the complete lifecycle of the end points and applications over-the-air and in real-time," said Sumit Dhawan, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware.

The announcement came as the company kicked off VMworld 2017 conference in the presence of over 20,000 participants from across the world.

HP DaaS offers a modern consumption model for computing in which hardware and lifecycle services are combined to improve the user experience and free up IT resources to drive growth.

"We are excited to partner with VMware and incorporate their unified endpoint management solution into HP DaaS, and believe the strength of our combined platforms creates the next generation of device consumption for mutual customers," added Ron Coughlin, President, Personal Systems, HP Inc.

Unified endpoint management in Workspace ONE enables IT to deploy security patches and OS updates faster, install software more reliably and consolidate operational processes across all devices — on or off the domain in real-time.

VMware also announced new releases of VMware Integrated OpenStack and VMware vRealize Network Insight to help customers modernise their data centres.

Additionally, VMware is unveiling a new VMware vSAN offering to accelerate the adoption of distributed IT by reducing the cost and complexity of expanding enterprise IT features beyond the data centre.

VMware, that reported a revenue of $7.09 billion in 2016, has over 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners worldwide.