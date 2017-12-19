Vivo Y75 with 18:9 aspect ratio display and Face Wake launched in China at CNY 1,598; looks identical to the Vivo V7

The Vivo V7 Plus which was launched in India in September was rebranded as the Vivo Y79 for the Chinese market. The company has now launched the Vivo Y75 in China at CNY 1,598 (approximately Rs 15,500) which is the same model launched as the Vivo V7 in India recently.

The Vivo Y75 comes with a display which has Vivo's FullVision 18:9 aspect ratio display which is one of the key highlights of the phone. The smartphone also features Face Wake, a face unlocking feature which was also spotted on the Vivo V7. The smartphone has already gone on sale with immediate effect on Vivo's Chinese website.

The Y75 comes with an unnamed chipset with an octa-core processor and sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display which has a resolution of 1440 x 720p. The smartphone packs 4 GB of RAM and comes with 32 GB of onboard storage. The storage is expandable to up to 256 GB via a microSD card. The Vivo Y75 is available in three colour options — gold, matte black and rose gold.

On the camera front, the Y75 gets a 13 MP rear camera and a 16 MP camera on the front for selfies. Not much has been revealed about the camera but the website does state that the phone comes with Android Nougat 7.1 with Vivo's FunTouch OS 3.2 on top. The Y75 also gets a 3000 mAh battery to power the entire package.

In terms of connectivity options, the Vivo Y75 offers 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.0, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, micro USB port for charging and data transfer and a 3.5mm headphone jack.