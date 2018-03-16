It seems like Vivo is bringing its under-display fingerprint technology to more devices in its portfolio.

The company initially showcased this technology with the X20 UD during the Consumer Electronics Show 2018 (CES). The upcoming device by the company, Vivo X21 UD was spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench and AnTuTu giving us a hint of what to expect.

The Geekbench listing was spotted by MySmartPrice and it confirms our earlier reports that X21 UD will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and Adreno 512 GPU. The device will also come with 6 GB RAM and Android 8.1 Oreo-based ROM out of the box.

The report adds that it is possible that Vivo may offer a base model with 4 GB RAM and comparable internal storage for X21 UD. UD in the model name refers to the under display fingerprint scanner similar to the X20 UD.

The specifications from Geekbench were confirmed by the AnTuTu listing that was spotted by TheAndroidSoul.

In addition to the specs from Geekbench listing, the AnTuTu listing adds that the device will come with 128 GB internal storage along with a 19:9 aspect ratio display with 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution. It is worth mentioning that the Vivo X21 UD is not the same as Vivo APEX that was revealed during Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC).