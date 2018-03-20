After quite a lot of leaks, renders and, reports Vivo has finally unveiled the Vivo X21 smartphone officially in China. The phone's UD version comes with an under-the-display fingerprint sensor just like the one seen on the Vivo X20 UD. The X21 starts from CNY 2,898 (approx Rs 29,000) while the X21 UD starts from a price of CNY 3,598 (approx Rs 36,000).

The Vivo X21 comes with a 6.28-inch Super AMOLED display with a full-screen display, giving it a resolution of 1,080 x 2,280 pixels. The phone has an iPhone X-like notch on the top, where it has IR fill light and a 12 MP front-facing camera, both of which can be used for facial authentication called Face Wake 2.0 with 3D mapping.

Under the hood, we have an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC with a dedicated AI core along with an Adreno 512 GPU, and 6 GB of RAM. To phone has two storage options namely 3 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage while the X21 UD only comes with the latter storage option.

In terms of optics, the X21 gets a dual-camera setup on the back with a 12MP and f/1.8 aperture main sensor and a 5 MP and f/2.4 aperture secondary sensor for various background effects. The normal X21 has a fingerprint sensor at the back, while the X21 UD, as mentioned earlier, has an under-the-display sensor.

In terms of software, the Vivo X21 is going to pack in the Android 8.1 Oreo overlayed with its Funtouch OS 4.0 launcher and the phone will sport a 3,200 mAh battery with fast-charging support.

The X21 will come in Aurora White, Ruby Red, and Black colours.

As of right now, there is no word on when or if this phone will be launching in India.