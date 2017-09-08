Vivo X20 Plus confirmed to feature ultra-fast face unlock and a Snapdragon 660

After launching the V7 Plus for the Indian market on 7 September, Vivo it seems has something much better in store for its home market. The Vivo X20 has been in the rumour mill for long, but today there have been a few more updates, that are to do with its face unlock feature and its chipset.

The Chinese smartphone maker itself put out a teaser revealing a key highlight of the mid-range smartphone, its face unlock feature. In the teaser posted on Weibo, the company claims that its face unlock feature (branded as Face Wake) can unlock the device in just 0.1 seconds. While that is blazing fast, a new leak also sheds some light on another detail that will be blazing fast, its chipset.

The leaked image shows a picture of what is said to the be Vivo X20 handset with the settings page open revealing a Snapdragon 660 chipset.

The new leak puts to rest claims of the X20 Plus and V7 Plus models having any similarities, as the V7 Plus was announced in India with a budget-level Snapdragon 450 chipset.

If the news does turn out to be true, Vivo could have a strong offering in the mid-segment as the shiny new chipset from Qualcomm is clocked at 2.2 GHz and brings several new goodies from the premium 800 series to the mid-range lineup.

As for the rest of the details, the Vivo X20 Plus is expected to feature a 5.99-inch 18:9 Full View display pack in 6 GB RAM for both the X20 and X20 Plus models. Both devices should pack in a 3,500 mAh battery and sport Android Nougat 7.1. As for the camera, we can expect the same 24 MP unit on the front like on the V7 Plus. Unlike, the V7 Plus, the X20 and X20 are expected to feature all-metal builds. The Vivo X20 is expected to pack in a humbler Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset.