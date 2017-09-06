Vivo X20 and X20 Plus specifications leaked online, expect 'FullView' displays and a 24 MP selfie camera

Two bezel-less Vivo smartphones are in the works and their specifications have just been leaked online. Chinese certification site TENAA also confirms several details about the two devices.

The phones, most likely to be the X20 and the X20 Plus or X20A, were initially revealed on a leaked poster for the 2018 Football World Cup. TENAA lists the larger device as the X20A, but other sites are referring to it as the Plus model.

Taiwanese news site news.sina.com.tw claims that the devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon platform. They think that the X20 will use the power-efficient Snapdragon 630 and 6 GB of RAM while the larger version will feature the more powerful Snapdragon 660 platform with 6 GB of RAM. The devices are to sport a 5.2-inch and 5.5-inch screen, respectively. The site posts content in Chinese, so expect translation errors.

Both devices are expected to come with the same 3,500 mAh battery and run Android Nougat 7.1. A 24 MP front-facing camera is said to grace the two devices.

The Taiwanese site speculates that the screens boast of an 18:9 ratio and that the device features a metal and glass design. They also think that the devices are using Qualcomm’s ultrasonic fingerprint technology and speculate that an under-the-glass fingerprint scanner is a possibility.

The initial leaks suggested that the devices both feature a bezel-less design with curved edges, along the lines of the Samsung Galaxy S8. However, the TENAA listing now shows a simpler device with a flat screen, albeit with very thin bezels. Since there appears to be no room for a fingerprint scanner on the front of the device, it’s now found on the back of the smartphone. The listing also reveals the presence of a dual-camera setup on the rear.

Androidpure thinks that the smaller of the devices is powered by the Snapdragon 625 platform and that the screens both boast of a Full HD resolution (1920x1080).

There is no word yet on price or availability of the units.