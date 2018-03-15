It looks like Vivo India has posted the details about its upcoming smartphone, the Vivo V9, weeks ahead of the launch date.

The listing does not reveal the pricing of the device. There is a place-holder value under the price section with a dummy price of Rs 10,000,000. However, all other specifications of the device have been leaked on the listing page.

The listing reveals that Vivo V9 will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC and 4 GB RAM out of the box. The device will offer 64 GB internal storage with an option to expand the storage with the help of a microSD card up to 256 GB.

Vivo has added a 6.3-inch IPS panel screen with 19:9 display ratio and 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution. The device will come with a ‘triple card slot’ where users have the option to add dual micro SIM cards and a micro SD card.

Vivo V9 will sport Android 8.1 Oreo-based Funtouch OS 4.0 out of the box. The specifications image claims that the device will sport AR stickers along with ‘Smart Split 3.0’ for ‘Easy Multi-Tasking’. It will also come with Apple iPhone-X like ‘Face Access’.

Moving on to the camera department, the Vivo V9 will come with a dual camera setup sporting 16 MP and 5 MP camera sensors on the back and a 24 MP camera sensor on the front of the device. Users will be able to shoot video in 4K resolution and the software claims to come with an AI Face Beauty mode.

Vivo has added microUSB 2.0 port, Bluetooth v4.2, FM, OTG, GPS and dual-band Wi-Fi as connectivity options to the device.