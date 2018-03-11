Looks like 27 March is going to be a 'smartphone launch day'. With confirmed launches for the Huawei P20 series and the Xioami Mi Mix 2 and the Vivo V9, we certainly are looking at a busy news day. And as is the case with more launches, there are some image leaks that have to happen before launch.

Keeping in with this tradition, Vivo V9 has also been leaked.

As a successor to the Vivo V7 which was launched last year, the Vivo V9 is expected to carry forward the trend we have been seeing off late — it will sport a notch on the top of the display. This makes it the first phone from Vivo to have an 18:9 aspect ratio display with a notch.

Apart from this, the Vivo V9 is expected to come with a vertically aligned dual camera set up on the rear side. There is a fingerprint sensor in the top centre portion of the rear side as well as there is no scope for it on the front, due to the thin bezels.

But just like with the Vivo V7 and V7 Plus before it, the Vivo V9 is expected to sport a 24 MP front-facing camera.

The phone is also expected to come with a micro-USB port (in 2018 that seems like an anomaly). Thankfully, Vivo has retained the 3.5 mm audio jack. The phone is also expected to run Android Oreo out of the box along with FunTouch user interface atop it.

The Vivo V9 will launch in India on 27 March, but international market launch dates aren't known yet.

Industry sources told IANS that the Vivo V9 could be priced around Rs 25,000. This is in line with the launch prices of the Vivo V7 Plus last year.