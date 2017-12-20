Vivo V7 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and 4 GB RAM launched for Rs 18,990; available both on offline and online channels

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has unveiled the 'V7' in "energetic blue" colour for Rs 18,990. Similarly, even the Vivo V7 Plus which was launched earlier had also unveiled its energetic blue colour variant.

The new device is now available both offline and online. It is available on both Flipkart and Amazon.

"We are excited to announce the launch of our Vivo V7 'energetic blue' colour variant that complements the personality of our customers," Kenny Zeng, CMO, Vivo India, said in a statement.

V7 packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with Octa-core CPU, 3,000 mAh battery. The device will come in 'energetic blue' colour variant with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.

It sports a near edge-to-edge 5.7-inch display with 1440x720 HD+ resolution with a fingerprint sensor at the back. The phone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat-based Funtouch OS 3.2 out of the box.

Vivo has packed a 24 MP resolution camera on the front and 16 MP camera sensor on the back. It comes packed with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope sensor to improve the feature-set of the device.

The smartphone offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0, and FM connectivity options.

It has dual nano-SIM slots and a dedicated microSD card slot so that users can expand the 32 GB internal storage when they run out of storage space.

With inputs from IANS