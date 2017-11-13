Vivo V7 with 24 MP front camera and 5.7-inch display to launch in India soon

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched their flagship Vivo V7 Plus in India back in September and will likely launch the Vivo V7, a younger sibling with a marginally smaller display.

While Vivo India's Twitter handle has been quiet on any upcoming launches, a report by Gizbot points out that the company is gearing up for a launch on 20 November and have already begun sending out media invites. Based on the report, the Vivo V7 is expected to arrive with a FullView display, similar to the one on the V7 Plus.

The media invites which were sent out also reveal that the V7 will include the highlighting feature on the V7 Plus, its 24 MP front-facing camera. The back of the phone shows off the single-lens primary rear camera module and the fingerprint scanner tucked below it. The Vivo V7 Plus had a 16 MP primary shooter and the V7 could also feature a similar setup.

Apart from a familiar design and a familiar camera setup as the V7 Plus, the Vivo V7 is expected to feature a 5.7-inch display. Inside, it could likely be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 450 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. The V7 will also likely come with 32 GB of internal storage and a 3,000 mAh battery unit.

While we do not know anything yet about the smartphone's price and availability, the Vivo V7 will likely be priced under Rs 20,000, since the V7 Plus was launched at a price of Rs 21,990.