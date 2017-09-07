Vivo V7 Plus with Snapdragon 450 launched in India at Rs 21,990; to go on sale starting 15th Sept

Chinese electronics company Vivo launched the Vivo V7+ on 7th September in the Indian market.

The company is aiming the mid-range segment with the device and has priced the device at Rs 21,990. The first sale of the device is scheduled to take place on 15th September 2017. However, to participate in this sale, potential buyers need to pre-book the device today.

The Vivo V7 Plus features a large 5.99-inch 1440x720p IPS display and a 24 MP front-facing selfie camera alongside a 16 MP primary camera with a number of added modes. These modes include a group selfie mode, bokeh mode for shallow depth of field and a number of other modes. The front camera features Vivo's moonlight camera technology which the company claims to help achieve better selfies in low light.

The V7 Plus also has a 3225 mAH non-removable battery to power the device. The device is powered by a 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor clocked at 1.8 GHz, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU for graphics intensive tasks. The device comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Storage on the V7 Plus is expandable up to 256 GB via a MicroSD card. Vivo V7+ will run Android 7.1 Nougat-based Funtouch 3.2 operating system out of the box.