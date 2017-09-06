Vivo V7 and V7+ with 24 MP selfie camera to launch in India on 7 September

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is all geared up to launch its dual camera offering for the year, called the Vivo V7. The Vivo V7 is expected to be accompanied by the Vivo V7+ a slightly larger offering with a bigger display and better battery life. Unlike most other offerings in the market, expect Vivo to go with a dual camera setup on the front instead of the rear, which should result in better selfies.

The other highlight of the Vivo V7 and the Vivo V7+ is expected to be the edge-to-edge 'FullView' displays. Expect these to look similar to what we first saw on the Samsung Galaxy S8, minus the curved edges.

The devices are expected to feature 5-inch and 5.7-inch displays with a metal and glass construction. Inside, things are expected to be the same as before with Vivo going in for the budget to mid-range chipsets like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 or the 660. The 14nm chipset would be coupled with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and would be powered by Android Nougat 7.0.

As for the price tags, expect the Vivo V7 and V7+ to retail at Rs 19,999 and Rs 27,999. The two smartphones will join the new segment of budget to mid-range devices like the Xiaomi Mi A1 and the Motorola Moto G5S Plus that offer a dual camera setup.