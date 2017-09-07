Vivo V7 and V7 Plus with dual to launch today: Here's how you can watch the event live

Chinese technology company Vivo is all set to announce the new Vivo V7 and V7 Plus smartphones at a launch event on 7 September in Mumbai. The company will stream the event live on its social media channels. The launch event is scheduled to start at 12.45 pm. Users who want to watch the event can navigate to Vivo India’s YouTube channel or its Facebook page to catch the live stream. The users can also visit the Vivo India website to watch the event there.

One interesting thing to note here is that the company has mentioned that it will live stream the launch event on Flipkart and Amazon, two of the largest e-commerce players in the Indian market, as well as on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Hotstar. Both Flipkart and Amazon don’t have a dedicated page for live streaming so we are expecting that Vivo may add a banner on the e-commerce platforms to redirect users to the event live stream. The company has not posted any video link for the live stream but we will add the video as soon as the company posts it online.

The Vivo V7 is expected to be accompanied by the Vivo V7+, a slightly larger offering with a bigger display and better battery life. Unlike most other offerings in the market, expect Vivo to go with a dual camera setup on the front instead of the rear, which should result in better selfies. The other highlight of the Vivo V7 and the Vivo V7+ is expected to be the edge-to-edge 'FullView' displays. Expect these to look similar to what we first saw on the Samsung Galaxy S8, minus the curved edges.

Open yourself up to extraordinary experiences and See More Than Ever with VivoV7+ FullView Display pic.twitter.com/0zWQdbkN5u — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) September 4, 2017

The devices are expected to feature 5-inch and 5.7-inch displays with a metal and glass construction. Inside, things are expected to be the same as before, with Vivo going in for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and 660 platforms, both of which are usually found in budget to mid-range handsets from rival companies. The 14 nm chipset is expected to be coupled with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and running Android 7.0 Nougat.

You can also follow us on Twitter and Facebook for live coverage of the event.