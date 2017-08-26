Vivo Y69 smartphone with a 16 MP selfie-camera, priced at Rs 14,990, launched in India

Vivo on Friday added the "Y69" to its Y line-up of smartphones at Rs 14,990.

In terms of camera specifications, "Y69" features a 13 MP rear camera with "Live Photo" feature.

The 16 MP "moonlight" selfie camera comes with f/2.0 aperture and "group selfie" mode.

"We are pleased to introduce the "Y69" in the Y series and are confident that its premium design and superior camera features will offer great value to customers at an ideal price point," said Kenny Zeng, CMO, Vivo India, in a statement.

The device has 5.5-inch HD IPS (1280 x 720 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top.

It is powered by 1.5 GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor, coupled with a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.

It has dual SIM card slots and a separate micro SD card slot to expand storage to up to 256 GB.

"Y69", powered by a 3,000mAh battery, runs Vivo's custom "Funtouch" OS 3.2, based on the Android 7.0 operating system.

The device will retail in "Champagne Gold" and "Matte Black" colours starting 1 September on e-commerce sites Amazon and Flipkart and will also be available in retail stores.

Vivo is also expected to launch Vivo V7 Plus in September. The company released the trailer recently and the smartphone is expected to be the successor of currently available Vivo V5 Plus model.

With the Vivo V7 Plus we expect Vivo to take things up a notch by adding a chipset that uses the new Qualcomm 660 (or 630) platform inside. Add to this the usual 4 GB RAM and an improved Full HD display and we could have something special if the company decides to add a dual camera at the back and the front.

Even if that does not happen, the Snapdragon 660 should be enough for Vivo to take the competition head on.

The front-facing dual cameras too could see an improvement and could cement Vivo's position in the selfie camera smartphone space.

With inputs from IANS