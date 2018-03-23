Vivaldi, launched in 2016 by one of the co-founders of Opera, has launched a new feature with a new default search engine, and it is not Google.

Starting today, Vivaldi, which incidentally focuses more on user privacy, will enable DuckDuckGo as its default search engine in its Private browsing mode. This mode could be considered the same as the incognito mode in Google Chrome, except Vivaldi will not store cookies and temporary files of the websites you visit.

"We believe privacy is a fundamental right and that users should not be tracked online or offline,” said von Tetzchner, who serves as Vivaldi CEO, in an interview with VentureBeat.

DuckDuckGo functions in a similar way and claims it is the exact opposite of Google when it comes to users data security. The search engine says that it does not track its users' online search behaviour and provide results based on that, which is Google's modus operandi. Instead, it doesn't track its uses, keeps search history private and provides the same results to all users.

Vivaldi is trying to enhance its privacy settings by using DuckDuckGo as its default search engine in its Private browsing and any other search engine in its normal mode. No other browser will allow you to have different search engines in the two different modes, says the report.

Growing concerns emerging about how Cambridge Analytica misused private data of nearly 50 million Facebook users, has raised the question about data privacy while browsing the internet.

“A lot of people think their searches aren’t tracked in private browsing modes — unfortunately, that’s not true,” said DuckDuckGo CEO and founder Gabriel Weinberg to VentureBeat. “This new integration with Vivaldi enables people to get the privacy they expect and deserve in that mode.”