Video Review: Apple iPhone X is a future-proof device, but also a polarising one thanks to the Rs 1 lakh price point

This year’s iPhone event was all about the tenth anniversary of the iPhone. So to celebrate that, Apple had a brand new phone in the form of the iPhone X (pronounced as iPhone Ten). Of course, Apple also announced the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, but these announcements were rushed as a lot of screen time was reserved for the iPhone X. This is the tenth anniversary iPhone and Apple has taken a break from its traditional design language with the iPhone X. It has also done away with the home button, which was a permanent fixture on the iPhone since its inception. This also happens to be the most expensive iPhone ever. And unlike other phones before it, it happens to be the first iPhone that Apple released in India at the same time as the rest of the world.

The iPhone X is certainly living up to its expectations. Yes, this is the best phone that Apple has come out with this year and it pretty much sets the blueprint for the next few years. But it also demands a special kind of price. It starts at Rs 89,000 for the 64 GB variant and Rs 1,02,000 for the 256 GB variant. When a smartphone crosses the Rs 1 lakh barrier, justification can get difficult and it will definitely polarise a lot of buyers.

If you are coming from an iPhone 7/7 Plus and are looking to upgrade, the iPhone X is the logical upgrade path. You can still get a good buyback price for the 7/7 Plus, which can ease the process of purchase for the iPhone X. The supply of the iPhone X is expected to normalise in a couple of months, so you may have to face some waiting period in some markets in India. Add in the fact that some retailers are not stocking iPhone X’s due to some profit-margin issues with Apple.

For those of you who are Android users wanting to switch to Apple or iPhone 6s and older users, and are still on the fence with regards to the iPhone X (mainly due to the price), the iPhone 8/8 Plus are still very capable phones that deliver roughly similar performance as the iPhone X. If you can resist the urge of the near bezel-less display and the True Depth camera module, the 8 and 8 Plus still make for great alternatives.

The iPhone X is certainly the phone to beat, and it has set a benchmark on many fronts such as Face ID, the OLED display and performance numbers. Low light photography and the portrait lighting modes are still some areas which could do with some improvement. The Pixel 2 XL outperforms the iPhone X in the low-light photography department on most counts. But barring this, the iPhone X has an exceptional camera, especially if you love shooting videos — the fully stabilised 4K 60 fps shooting mode, in particular, will garner a lot of fans.

If you have the money to spend and are looking at a reliable device which is future proof, has a great video camera, excellent display and design, the iPhone X is the phone to go for.