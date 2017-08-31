Verified business accounts will soon be able to send service messages via WhatsApp instead of SMS

It was just a few days ago when WhatsApp users began to notice verified business accounts show up in chats. According to The Verge, WhatsApp has started giving out verified green badges, to businesses provided their contact details check out. While the roll out for WhatsApp verified business accounts is still limited, WAbetainfo seems to have found out a few more reasons why business should use them.

After the read receipts feature indicated by two blue tick marks, it now seems like a green badge with a single tick mark is going to be a feature every business will want to have. While earlier reports indicated that chats with verified businesses (indicated by a yellow text bubble) cannot be deleted, there are more reasons for businesses to latch on to the same.

WABetainfo revealed that verified business accounts on WhatsApp can be of more use for both small and medium sized business. Sending service SMS messages via third-party services that businesses often pay for can now be sent directly to customers via their WhatsApp accounts.

Whether it's a PIN for banking transaction, a code for two-factor authentication or a message for a delayed flight, businesses will soon be able to spend less on sending SMS messages to customers and do it for free via WhatsApp instead.

But there's more, businesses will even be able to set up off-hours messages using the service. So if a customer contacts the business when support is not available, they will get an automated pre-written response, until the business comes online.

Other than this, command recognition could also be a thing. This could be useful if a user wants to stop receiving updates or deals from a business. All he or she will have to do is send a DND ON message to the business chat and it will get activated instantly.

While the service has not been officially announced, with new leaks there seem to be more reasons for a service like WhatsApp for Business to exist. Clearly, Facebook and small businesses stand to benefit the most from the same, provided these services will be available at a lower cost.