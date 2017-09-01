US labour board files complaint against Tesla for unfair labour practises and violation of workers' rights

The US agency in charge of enforcing labour law on Thursday filed a complaint against electric carmaker Tesla Inc, saying it found merit to workers’ complaints about unfair labour practices.

According to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) complaint, Tesla violated workers’ rights by requiring them to sign a confidentiality agreement that could bar them from talking about their working conditions and safety issues at the company’s facility in Fremont, California.

The agency also investigated charges by the workers that Tesla intimidated and harassed them and violated workers’ rights under federal labour law.

Tesla has denied the allegations.

The company must respond to the charges by 14 September. The NLRB has scheduled a hearing for 14 November before an administrative law judge in Oakland, California.

“These allegations, which have been filed by the same contingent of union organizers who have been so outspoken with media, are entirely without merit,” Tesla said in a statement.

Complaints were filed by three employees and the United Auto Workers union, which has encouraged Tesla employees to unionize.

The workers said Tesla made them sign a document that they may face termination or criminal prosecution for speaking publicly, or to the media, about anything they observed at work or their working conditions, NLRB said.

As per earlier reports, Tesla Inc next month plans to unveil an electric big-rig truck with a working range of 200 to 300 miles, Reuters has learned, a sign that the electric car maker is targeting regional hauling for its entry into the commercial freight market. Chief Executive Elon Musk has promised to release a prototype of its Tesla Semi truck next month in a bid to expand the company's market beyond luxury cars. The entrepreneur has tantalized the trucking industry with the prospect of a battery-powered heavy-duty vehicle that can compete with conventional diesels, which can travel up to 1,000 miles on a single tank of fuel.

(With inputs from Reuters)