Upcoming WhatsApp feature will let you reply to a specific message in a group, by just tapping on it

WhatsApp keeps testing out new features on its beta app. In the latest beta version, a new feature involving replying to a message in a group has been addressed, according to WABetaInfo.

This new feature is present on WhatsApp beta for Android with version number 2.17.316. Now generally when you want to respond to a particular message in a group, you have to tap on that message, and then select the reply button and then start typing your message.

But with the new feature, WhatsApp will make this a two-step process instead of the current three-steps one. So you just tap on the message you want to respond to and simply start typing your response. Once you hit send, the original message which you had tapped on, will be quoted, such that the final output will look like you have responded to that particular message.

This feature should speed up the process of responding to specific contacts within a group.

Recently, WhatsApp for Business got a new feature in the form of Verified Accounts.

According to the FAQ page on WhatsApp, "If you see a green badge next to a contact's name, it means that WhatsApp has confirmed the phone number of this contact belongs to a business account."

The new update lets businesses set working hours. If you call a business account and they are not available, you will get an 'away' message. Businesses can also manage their automatic messages and customers can block businesses which they do not want to be contacted by.

According to WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp business verification feature is limited to a small number of businesses participating in the pilot program. "When a business status changes (when a business becomes verified by WhatsApp), you will be notified in the chat through yellow messages (like a security code of contact changes)," says WABetaInfo.