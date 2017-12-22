Upcoming Nokia 9 is expected to pack a 5 MP dual camera setup on the front

HMD Global’s upcoming flagship, the Nokia 9 is likely to pack a 5 MP dual camera setup for selfies.

According to a report by GSMArena, the FCC listing hinted at a 5MP module by Chicony with code name CKACE16. On researching about the module, the Chicony website revealed that the module refers to a dual camera setup instead of a single camera module.

The product image does show single camera but it is likely that the image include is incorrect. The front camera module will also come with autofocus and a f/2.0 aperture in on of the two camera lenses to ensure decent low-light conditions.

The second lens in the dual camera setup is expected to come with an f/2.4 aperture as per the report. The first module with f/2.0 is likely to allow users to shoot video at 1080p resolution.

The listing on the website and the report do not indicate if the second module will pack a black and white sensor or a wide angle lens similar to the competition. HMD Global has not revealed any details about the highly anticipated Nokia 9 including the specifications or any expected launch date.

It is likely that the company will reveal the Nokia 9 along with the Nokia 6 2018 edition at CES in January or at MWC in February.