Upcoming Huawei Honor V10 to sport same chipset as the higher end Mate 10, at a much lower price though

Huawei is all set to launch an Honor series phone at an event in London in December. The invites for that event have already been released and from the poster, it looks like the next Honor series smartphones will have bezel-less displays if the silhouttes in the invite are any indication to go by.

The phone is allegedly being called the Huawei Honor V10 or the Honor 9 Pro according to GSMArena. The Honor V10 is expected to come with a 6-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio which is slowly becoming a mainstream feature with high-end display sporting smartphones. The display panel is being made by BOE which is a Chinese manufacturer that Apple is also considering to use for its future OLED display phones.

The Honor V10 is also expected, just like its elder sibling the Huawei Mate 10, to sport the HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset onboard. This will be paired with 6 GB RAM and Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0. In terms of storage capacity, it is expected to come with a 64 GB and 128 GB storage variants. The battery capacity on the Honor V10 is not yet known for now, but it will be supporting fast charging.

Another thing seen on the invite was the hashtag #I00I. This could be an indicator of the fact that the Honor V10 will come with a dual rear camera sporting smartphone. It is expected to sport a 16 MP + 20 MP dual rear camera module, just like the Mate 10.

The Honor V10 is expected to be selling for CNY 3000 (approx Rs 30,000) which is pretty much in line with what the Honor 8 pro pricing was when it had launched.

All these are still speculative figures and we will have to wait till December to see how many of these specs are actually seen on the upcoming Huawei Honor V10.