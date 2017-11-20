UIDAI to allow banks to hire private data entry operators and enrollment machines for Aadhaar centres

The UIDAI has provided some "relaxation" to banks in the procurement of enrolment machines and hiring private data entry operators for their Aadhaar centres, and hopes that banks will offer such services at stipulated 10 percent of the branches "at the earliest", its CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey has said.

However, the banks will have to ensure proper supervision of enrolment and updating process within their premises.