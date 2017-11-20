You are here:
  1. Tech
  2. News-analysis

UIDAI to allow banks to hire private data entry operators and enrollment machines for Aadhaar centres

News-analysis tech2 News Staff Nov, 20 2017 08:30:41 IST

The UIDAI has provided some "relaxation" to banks in the procurement of enrolment machines and hiring private data entry operators for their Aadhaar centres, and hopes that banks will offer such services at stipulated 10 percent of the branches "at the earliest", its CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey has said.

Representational image. CNN-News18

Representational image. CNN-News18

The Aadhaar-issuing body, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has allowed banks to hire private data entry operators and enrolment machines and expects the relaxation to speed up the opening of Aadhaar enrolment and update centres at bank premises.

However, the banks will have to ensure proper supervision of enrolment and updating process within their premises.


Published Date: Nov 20, 2017 08:30 am | Updated Date: Nov 20, 2017 08:30 am






Top Stories


TOP REVIEWS