UE Megaboom waterproof Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 19,995; to be available on Amazon from 20 November

Ultimate Ears an American consumer electronics company has launched new waterproof portable speaker called the UE Megaboom in India. UE owned by Logitech is known for its portable speakers and earphones.

The UE Megaboom can be immersed in liquid down to a depth of 1 meter for up to 30 minutes. The cylindrical wireless speaker comes with a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery which works for up to 20 hours. The battery gets fully charged in 2.5 hours. The device can connect to two devices at the same time and works within a range of 100 feet.

Talking about the specifications, the maximum sound level of the speaker is 90 dBA and it has a frequency range of 65 Hz - 20 kHZ. The speaker comes with two 2-inch drivers and supports micro-USB port for charging. The company has also provided 3.5 mm aux-in port to plug and play non-Bluetooth devices.

It comes with voice integration with Siri and Google Now. The user can tap on the device to activate the voice assistant. UE Megaboom can be connected to an app which allows controlling the speaker from your smartphone. The speaker is 22.6 cm high and has a diameter of 8.3 cm. It weighs 877 g.

According to a report on India Today, the UE Megaboom will be priced at Rs 19,995 in India and is expected to come in three color variants Lava Red, Electric Blue, Black Charcoal and Plum. The speakers will be available on Amazon from 20 November.