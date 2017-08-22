UC Browser probed by government for sending user data to China: Report

According to a report by the Business Standard, UC Browser is being probed by the Indian government for sending data of Indian users to servers in China. The report claims that a government lab in Hyderabad is currently looking into how the Alibaba-owned browser can send user details, which include location data, to a remote server.

The lab which has been identified as the Center for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) by ICTFlash claims that Alibaba-owned browser has been found guilty. The report also claims that UC Browser could be banned in the country, although it isn't clear whether a ban is really necessary at the moment.

UC Browser reportedly sends a device's access point network information to a remote server, a source told the Business Standard. According to the same, the security flaw was first reported by back in May 2015 by the University of Toronto. This is an alarming discovery indeed, as UC Browser takes up about 50 percent share of India's mobile browser market.

While the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has already begun sending notices to smartphone makers, services that operate out of China could be next if the UC Browser probe is any indicator of things to come.

The move by the government to probe into the security practices of data sharing by Chinese smartphone makers comes after the recent stand-off between India and China in Doklam.