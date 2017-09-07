Uber rolls out Premier ride option in Mumbai and Pune as an upgrade to uberX

Online cab aggregator Uber on Thursday launched a new ride option — Premier, which will initially be available in Mumbai and Pune. The new option will serve as an upgrade to the current uberX and offered to select riders as an in-app product.

"Uber is focused on building products that will go further in replacing the need for personal mobility options," said Shailesh Sawlani, General Manager, Uber India-West, in a statement. The PREMIER option will offers rides in economy-range sedans and customers will be extended enhanced customer support for better post-ride experience.

Apart from PREMIER, Uber currently provides uberMOTO, uberPOOL, uberGO and uberX ride options. This also comes a week after Uber launched several driver and rider-focused safety initiatives — Share Trip feature for drivers and driver de-duplication for riders — under its UberSAFE campaign.

The Share Trip feature will allow drivers to share the details of trip, including route and estimated time of arrival in real time, with family or friends. It was rolled out on Thursday in Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune and Lucknow. The Share Trip feature will be fully available across India by the end of this month.

We will continue to invest in technology and innovation to ensure a safe and reliable trip," Pradeep Parameswaran, Head of Central Operations, Uber India, said in a statement.

With inputs from IANS