Uber rolls out in-app chat and multi destination rides for users in India

Cab aggregator Uber today said it has rolled out two new features — in-app chat and multi- destination — to improve experience for its riders in India. Using the in-app chat feature, riders can provide information like their exact location without incurring any call charges. It will also be available for Pool riders. Also, both riders and driver partners will be able to see if their chats were delivered and read, helping confirm the receipt of communication, Uber said in a statement.

"This features also means that regardless of where they are located across the globe, riders and drivers wont have to share their phone number with one another should they have to get in touch," it added. The multi-destination feature will enable riders to add multiple stops along their route, it said, adding that the same can be used while booking the trip. The roll out is aimed at reducing the need for using third party applications to co-ordinate pick ups.

Once a ride is booked, users can tap on the driver to access a button that allows users to initiate contact with the driver. The message is read out to the driver using text to speech technology. The driver can respond with a single touch, that sends a thumbs up to the consumer. The feature has been designed so that drivers can keep their eyes on the road, even when responding to messages from the customer.