Uber opens new 15,000 square foot support facility for drivers in Bengaluru

Online cab aggregator Uber on Friday opened Greenlight Centre — a 15,000 sq.ft. facility to provide customer support to Uber drivers in the city. The facility will have a team of company experts to help new drivers sign up, address queries of existing drivers and offer them subsidised services.

"Through the Greenlight Centre, we are offering in-person assistance to more than 4,000 driver-partners a week," said Christian Freese, General Manager, Uber, South India, in a statement. The facility offers drivers benefits on new vehicles, vehicle maintenance, health benefits, financial planning and many more services.

The facility will include training areas for drivers to learn about the app, provide soft skills training and highlight the importance of road safety. The company has previously taken several initiatives to address drivers' needs including insurance programme to provide drivers free coverage in case of an accident while online on the Uber app.

This comes a week after Uber launched several driver and rider-focused safety initiatives — Share Trip feature for drivers and driver de-duplication for riders — under its UberSAFE campaign.

The Share Trip feature allows drivers to share details of the trip, including route and estimated time of arrival in real time, with family or friends. It was rolled out on Thursday in Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune and Lucknow. The Share Trip feature will be fully available across India by the end of this month.

With inputs from IANS