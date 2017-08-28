Uber CEO's search ends after board chooses Dara Khosrowshahi, who is Expedia chief

It has been more than two months since Uber's former CEO Travis Kalanick had resigned after being forced to step down by five of Uber's major investors. However, the search for his replacement as the head of the $70 billion company has been finally concluded. According to The New York Times (NYT), the next CEO for Uber is going to be Expedia's chief Dara Khosrowshahi.

The report claims that Khosrowshahi was the leading candidate among three finalists who had been scrutinised by the Uber board over meetings during the weekend. One of the finalists Jeffrey R Immelt who is the ex-CEO of General Electric had withdrawn from the candidacy as it became apparent that he was not getting the required support, claimed NYT.

HP CEO Meg Whitman was the other strong contender. However, she and the Uber board of directors could not agree to the terms of taking over the mantle of Uber's CEO and thus the board was left with the third candidate which was Dara Khosrowshahi.

Khosrowshahi is the CEO of Expedia which is online travel company and has previously been a board member of the The New York Times company and has previous work experience with InterActive Corp.

It has been a tough year for Uber after being embroiled in problems such as a sexual assault scandal, lawsuits filed by Waymo over intellectual property and allegations that it used a phony version of its app to thwart authorities in cities where it was operating illegally.

In the month of August, its services were banned in the Philippines. Matters got worse after major Uber investor Benchmark Capital filed a lawsuit against Travis Kalanick after the latter had allegedly tried to oust Benchmark's seat from the board.

It remains to be seen how Dara Khosrowshahi manages the situation at the world's largest cab-hailing company.