Twitter Moments launches in India; now keep track of stories, breaking news and events in one place

Twitter has launched Twitter Moments in India. This means that Twitteratis in India can now curate stories and tell interesting and relevant stories.

Twitter Moments India tweeted about its launch on 15 December.

This feature was introduced in Twitter some time ago; however, it has come to India, now.

According to the blog of the microblogging website, the point of this feature is to put all interesting events in one place; so that users do not have to open accounts of different people.

The Moments tweeted can be shared privately also.

The Twitter India Moment shows the relevant news related to politics, entertainment, sports and other interesting things. This gives the users a chance to catchup on relevant news.

The feature is available on the Explore tab of both Twitter and Twitter Lite.

Users can take their own tweets, tweets from their followers, tweets of trending hashtags, and curate them together.

User can also reorder them. Moments also has the provision of marking the thread of tweets as a sensitive material if it has sensitive tweets.

In other news, Twitter has suspended 45 new accounts suspected of spreading propaganda related to Brexit, US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. A group of data scientists had found 156,252 Russian accounts on Twitter which mentioned #Brexit and posted nearly 45,000 messages related to the EU referendum in the 48 hours around the vote.

The data scientists used Twitter's API to obtain relevant datasets of tweets to analyse and reach the conclusion. Political events like the Brexit Referendum and the US Presidential Election have observed the use of social bots in spreading fake news and misinformation.