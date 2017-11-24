Twitter is testing Bookmarks to help you privately save tweets to be read later

Twitter is testing a new feature which it will be calling 'Bookmark' and it shall be rolling out soon. Last month there was news out that Twitter was testing a feature to bookmark your favourite tweets.

In a series of tweets sent out by Tina Koyama, a staff product designer at Twitter, the official name 'Bookmarks' was unveiled. It will let you flag tweets privately so that only you are able to read them later. The team is currently testing this feature before the rollout begins. According to Koyama, the company has selected different versions for the look of Bookmarks and will test them in the Twitter community.

According to TechCrunch, Twitter has declined to comment officially and said that more details would be shared in a formal announcement.

News from the #SaveForLater team! We’ve decided to call our feature Bookmarks because that's a commonly used term for saving content and it fits nicely alongside the names of the other features in the navigation. pic.twitter.com/cQ0X1PHlsR — Tina 🇨🇭🇯🇵 (@tinastsh) November 22, 2017

From the tweet sent out by Koyama, the Bookmarks feature will appear in the bottom right-hand corner when you tap on your profile on mobile or in the upper right-hand corner of the desktop. And it will be present along with Profile, Lists, Moments tabs.

Bookmarks feature is in addition to the Heart feature which lets you favourite your tweets. But this is a public feature as others can also see which tweets you have 'Heart'ed. Also the original poster of the tweet also comes to know when you Heart a tweet. The differentiating factor of Bookmark is expected to be the fact that it will be completely private and no notification will be sent to the original sender or your followers.

"We went through all the designed flows and picked the ones that are the easiest to navigate to test out with our community," said Koyama in her tweet.