Twitter is planning to remove the blue verification badge from accounts that don't follow its guidelines

News-analysis tech2 News Staff Nov, 16 2017 08:31:53 IST

Twitter is planning to bring new authentication and verification process for the blue verified badge on the social media platform.

The company has paused the public submission for the verification of an account and have introduced new guidelines for the program. It is also planning to remove the blue badge from those accounts that don't follow the guidelines.

Twitter Support in a tweet said that 'We are conducting a review of verified accounts and will remove verification from accounts whose behaviour does not fall within these new guidelines'. The company is not happy with the people who act are using the verification badge as Twitter endorsing them.

The company had earlier mentioned the misuse of the blue badge in a tweet which says that 'Verification was meant to authenticate identity & voice but it is interpreted as an endorsement or an indicator of importance'. The tweet also said that 'We have created this confusion and need to resolve it'.

Twitter is used by government agencies, celebrities and other public figures to connect with people and their respective followers. According to Twitter 'the blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account is of public interest and is authentic.'


