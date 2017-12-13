Twitter introduces easier method for creating threads for related but discrete pieces of content

Twitter users who wanted to exceed the 280-character limit, but still post more information than was possible to cram into a single post, found innovative approaches. These included embedding an image of an entire block of text or numbering the tweets in a series. Another approach for threading tweets within Twitter was to reply to your own tweet and remove the handle. This was a cumbersome method to thread tweets and as such not a simple or intuitive way to go about it.

Twitter has now introduced an easy way for users to thread tweets together. A tweet now has a plus icon on the bottom right corner, that can be tapped or clicked to add another tweet to a thread. Users can come back to a thread or tweet any time to add more tweets.

Users have the option to create multiple posts in a thread, and publish the entire thread at once, with the new "Tweet All" button. Threaded tweets now have a "Show this thread" label, which makes it easier for users to spot threaded tweets on the microblogging platform.

Twitter has indicated that the threading feature will be rolling out on Android, iOS and the web for all users over the course of the next few weeks.

The threaded tweets allow users to post many kinds of related content, including videos, photos and text. The threaded tweets can also be used for ongoing commentary on a match or event.

The announcement to allow threaded tweets comes a little more than a month after Twitter doubled its character limit from 140 to 280 characters to boost user engagement.

The Moments feature that rolled out publicly in August last year, after a period of testing, allows users to curate collections of tweets across accounts, around an event or an incident.