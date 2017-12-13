TRAI to announce in-flight connectivity recommendations by the end of December

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will come out with its much-awaited recommendations for in-flight connectivity by December-end.

"Recommendations on in-flight connectivity to come out by year end or next 15 days," TRAI Chairman R.S. Sharma told reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of an event organised by Broadband India Forum.

Declining to reveal any further details, Sharma said: "In-flight connectivity will be allowed, recommendations will set the broad parameters for that."

In view of the rising demand for in-flight connectivity (IFC), TRAI in October issued a consultation paper on the same where it has asked the industry stakeholders about what type of IFC services should be permitted in India.

"Which of the following IFC services be permitted in India? a. Internet services b. Mobile Communication services (MCA service) c. Both, Internet and MCA," the consultation paper asked.