Total number of mobile subscribers in India hit around 950 million as of October 2017: COAI

The total number of mobile subscribers has hit a total number of 953.80 million subscribers as of October in 2017.

According to a report by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) till the month of October in 2017, the number of mobile subscribers has increased by 3.1 million users. And Sunil Mittal-owned Airtel (285.20 million mobile subscribers) has the highest number of mobile subscribers followed by Vodafone (208.32 million mobile subscribers) and Idea Cellular (190.87 million). This comes at a time when both Idea Cellular and Vodafone are looking ahead to a merger.

The numbers were followed by Reliance Jio at 132.68 million mobile subscribers. According to COAI, the figures given for MTNL and Reliance Jio were taken from the TRAI report of August 2017.

In that report, Reliance Jio had added close to 41 lakh new customers in August taking its total subscriber base to 13.2 crores, as per monthly subscriber report of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Subsequently, Airtel has the highest market share, followed by Vodafone, and then Idea Cellular.

After three successive drops in the number of net mobile subscribers added in the months of July, August, and September, the number of net mobile subscribers increased to 3.09 million in the month of October.

Meanwhile, in Circle B states which comprises of Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh (West), Uttar Pradesh (East), Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar, have the highest of the number of mobile subscribers till October 2017. It is nearly one-third of the total number of mobile subscribers.

However, it is Haryana which has reported to have the highest percentage of mobile subscriber growth since September which is 2.9 percent.

According to a recent report by the TRAI, in the month of August, TATA Teleservices added more mobile subscribers than other telecom operators. It added close to 49 lakh new mobile subscribers. This comes at a time when Airtel is looking forward to taking over the telecom operator.

