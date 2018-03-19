Match Group, the parent company, of dating apps such as Tinder, OkCupid, and Match.com has filed a lawsuit against another dating app, Bumble, on patent infringement.

It must be noted that Match Group has been trying to take over Bumble since 2017. Bumble is a dating app which gives women the power to make the first move.

Media reports suggest that this could be Match’s way to take over Bumble as it had initially declined the acquisition. Now, the Match Group has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against two of its patents.

The two patent infringements include Tinder’s swipe to connect feature. Another feature includes the option where the user can go back to the person if he or she was accidentally rejected or swiped left.

According to Recode, the spokesperson said that Tinder’s two ex-employees have allegedly stolen Tinder’s confidential information.

In 2017, Match Group had made an offer of $450 million to Bumble. But it had declined the offer, as its valuation was over $1 billion.

According to TechCrunch, the Match Group was quite keen to take over the dating app since it allows women to make the first move instead of men. It has been speculated that college-going graduates are a part of the demographic on Bumble, which was absent on Tinder.