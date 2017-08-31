Tinder introduces 'Tinder Gold' for paid users to see who has liked them

Dating app Tinder has introduced its "Tinder Gold" service that lets paid users see who has liked them, according to a report.

This service will cost $4.99 per month on top of the standard "Tinder Plus" subscription in the US, Engadget reported late on Tuesday.

"...we created Tinder Gold, a members-only service, offering our most exclusive features: Passport, Rewind, Unlimited Likes, five Super Likes per day, one Boost per month and more profile controls as well as our new 'Likes You' feature, so that you can see who likes you before you swipe," Tinder wrote in a blog post.

Tinder Gold service is now available to all iOS users.

Its rollout for Android is in the pipeline and should happen in the coming weeks. The company has successfully tested the new service in Mexico and Australia.

Last year, Tinder, had announced the launch of Tinder Social in India. In addition to India, Tinder Social was also launched in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. This feature gives the users, the ability to create entire groups of people, meet new people, plan activities and hang out together.

This feature is the virtual take on how we make new connections in the real world, with a group of friends, meeting people with shared common interests and meeting at a place together.

With inputs from IANS