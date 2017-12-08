Tinder blocks a transwoman's account for violating their guidelines "in some way"

In a new revelation, Tinder is said to have violated its own Community rules on gender inclusivity, again.

Tahlia Rene, a transwoman on Tinder was recently blocked by the dating app, for violating Tinder’s community standards. According to her, she had done no wrong to have violated the rules.

In response to her probe about the block, Tinder responded that in “some way” she had blocked the guidelines.

She had reportedly sought help from the Tinder customer support, but they refused to give any details.

This ambiguity could have lead her to conclude that it was her gender which was the problem. Also, she reportedly said, that men could have reported against her on finding out that she was a woman.

So @Tinder got back to me and the best they can say is I broke their community guidelines “in some way” but we all know this is because of men mass reporting me for being trans. I would appreciate as many people as possible quote tweeting this and mentioning them pic.twitter.com/AEhc5jrSPp — Tall-yuh 💋 (@Tahlia_Rene) December 3, 2017

According to Mic, since nothing was helping, Tahlia contacted Jonathan Badeen, co-founder of Tinder through Direct Message on Twitter. Badeen asked if she had chosen her gender preference to multiple gender even if it was invisible to others. She replied in affirmation. Following this Badeen confirmed to her that he had sent her complain to Tinder's back-end team. Badeen's view regarding invisibility of gender preference is problematic, since Badeen believes it would help them to solve the problem of wrong reporting. But it does not tell how making the gender preference invisible, helps the user find the right person. This is not the first time that a Tinder user’s account, who is a transgender, has been removed from the app. Earlier this year, in November, Kat Blaque's, account was removed. To this, Tinder did write an apology on Twitter.

Now that this is out of the way, @Tinder has been deleting every single account I've created on the website since I created an account. As most of you know, I'm a transgender woman and Tinder didn't exist when I was single so I was looking forward to trying out the app. — 🌲Merry Katmas🌲 (@kat_blaque) November 28, 2017

The issue of transgender on a dating app seems to be like a double-edged sword. While Tinder wants to be gender inclusive, it will face problems like these. There will be people who will have problems with transgenders and may report about them. Tinder on it's part would have to be extra cautious to make sure that transgenders are not affected or unintentionally targetted.

The stigma behind transgenders is still persistant, and in a space like dating apps, the chances of being stigmatised increases.