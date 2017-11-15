Timex and Indian start-up Blink launch Timex Blink smart band with SOS feature

Global watch maker Timex collaborating with domestic start-up Blink have launched a new wearable called Timex Blink. The wearable has been launched with a price tag of Rs 4,995 and will come in two straps; one made of leather and another with a metal bracelet.

The Timex Blink will reportedly be able to send instant emails, has GPS location enabled and can also save emergency contacts. The watch also has an SOS feature which alerts the contacts saved in the Timex Blink with your location at the tap of a button. This feature has been integrated to specifically address safety concerns in India, said Anupam Mathur, Head-Sales and Marketing, Timex Group India Limited in a statement to Hindustan Times.

The wearable also has Bluetooth technology integrated inside it which helps it connect to your smartphone and track day-to-day activities such as steps, distance, calories etc. The watch also has 10 days of in-use battery life and up to 12 days of standby time. The wearable is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and it has a 0.9 inch OLED display. You can purchase this activity tracker exclusively at authorised Timex stores from 15 November.