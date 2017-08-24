The Xiaomi Redmi 4A will go on sale on Amazon at 12 pm today; 30 GB free 4G data among available offers

As usual, the Xiaomi Redmi 4A is going on sale at 12 pm for Rs 5,999 today on Amazon.

This budget handset from Xiaomi offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor with 2 GB of RAM, 16 GB of internal storage, a 3,120 mAh battery, a 13 MP rear camera, a 5 MP front camera, dual SIM 4G VoLTE support and support for microSD cards up to 128 GB in size.

You also get a 5-inch HD display (1280x720). Unfortunately, you can either use a single SIM card plus microSD or two SIM cards and no microSD card.

As we noted in our review, this is one of the best budget handsets that you can buy in the market today.

The sale will start at 12 pm, and judging by previous sales, stock will run out in only a few minutes so be sure to check out as soon as you can.

A number of promotional offers are available along with the device. These include up to 30 GB of additional 4G data via Reliance Jio, Rs 200 promotional credit towards the purchase of Kindle books and a damage protection plan for Rs 599.

If you purchase the phone, you’ll also get to participate in a contest that could win you a 100 percent cashback on the device. A number of terms and conditions are applicable, and you need to be over the age of 18 to participate. The entire list of conditions can be found here.

