The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus with 6 GB RAM gets a Rs 5,000 discount in India

The larger version the Samsung Galaxy S8+ was announced at an event on 23 August. The phone, the long-awaited Galaxy Note 8 was launched at a price of around $930 in the US. Ignoring boutique phones, this makes the Note 8 one of the most expensive phones in the market today.

Don’t fret, however, as the launch of the new phone means that Samsung has dropped the prices of the older models. As Android Central notes, the price of the 6 GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S8+ in India has fallen from Rs 70,900 to Rs 65,900.

Of course, the price of the Galaxy S8 units are still very high in India and even after the discount, they’re priced higher than the new Galaxy Note 8. Strangely enough, Samsung hasn’t cut the price of the 4 GB variant of the S8+, making it quite a bad deal right now. Hopefully, this oversight will be corrected soon.

The Samsung Galaxy S8+ features a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED screen, weighs 173 g, is powered by an Exynos 8895 octa-core processor with a Mail-G71 MP20 GPU and offers 128 GB of internal storage with 6 GB of RAM. The cheaper variant offers 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The internal storage in both models can be expanded by up to 256 GB via a microSD card.

In the camera department, you get a 12 MP f/1.7 rear camera and an 8 MP f/1.7 front camera. The battery is a 3,500 mAh unit.

The Note 8 offers a fractionally larger, 6.3-inch HDR10-compliant display, up to 256 GB of internal storage, a dual 12 MP f/1.7 and f/2.4 rear camera setup on the rear and a smaller 3,300 mAh battery. Of course, the Note 8 also offers the S-Pen and the accompanying software.