The Oppo A79 smartphone with 6-inch FHD+ display and 16 MP cameras has been launched in China

The mid-range Oppo A79 smartphone has been launched in China at CNY 2,399 (around Rs 24,000).

The phone features a 6-inch FHD+ (2180x1080) AMOLED display in an 18:9 aspect ratio and an 86 percent screen-to-body ratio. As GSMArena notes, the design of the device is very similar to that of the Oppo R11s from the same company.

The specifications of the device include a MediaTek Helio P23 chip running at up to 2.5 GHz on 8x ARM Cortex A53 cores and backed by a Mali-G71 GPU. In terms of storage, only one version with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage is listed. The internal storage can be expanded, however.

The cameras include a 16 MP f/1.8 unit on the rear and a 16 MP f/2.0 unit on the front. A fingerprint scanner is present and is mounted on the rear and aligned to the centre column.

The battery is a 3,000 mAh unit with support for Oppo’s VOOC fast charging standard.

For connectivity, you get support for 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, micro USB 2.0 with support for OTG accessories and Bluetooth 4.2. The device has a dual-SIM slot.

Currently, the device is only available in China and will go on sale there on 1 December in Blue, Black and Gold colour options.

The device is running ColorOS 3.2 on top of Android Nougat 7.1.1.