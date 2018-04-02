OnePlus has just put out a teaser for the OnePlus 6, confirming earlier rumours of an early launch. Given that the Oppo R15 was recently launched, this is hardly a surprise.

Judging by the OnePlus 5 and 5T, we’re expecting a phone that looks very much like the Oppo R15. OnePlus is owned by Oppo, after all, and rather than develop an entirely new design from scratch, everyone just expects OnePlus to “borrow” a design from Oppo’s portfolio.

Going by OnePlus’ history, we can expect to see a dual-camera smartphone with an AMOLED display, a flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6-8 GB of RAM, a 64/128/256 GB storage option and Face ID-like features accompanied by OnePlus’ interpretation of Apple’s Animoji.

OnePlus CEO Carl Pei has also gone out of his way to tout the notch on the upcoming smartphone, a move that doesn’t seem have gone down well with the community at large.

Rumour has it that the phone will be priced at a slight premium over the current OP5 and OP5T, with prices ranging from $523 for a 64 GB base model and $697 for a 256 GB model. This is about $50 higher than the previous model.

GizmoChina, who originally reported on the pricing, also adds that unlike on the R15, we’re likely to see a vertical dual-camera on the rear. The website’s sources have apparently told them to expect a late April release of the smartphone.

If the launch of the OnePlus 5 was anything to go by, it might be prudent to simply skip the 6 wait for the launch of the inevitable 6T.