The Nokia 130 feature phone is finally available in retail stores around the country at Rs 1,599

The Nokia 130 is now available at retail stores around the country at an MRP of Rs 1,599.

The device is a feature phone running S30+ with 4 MB RAM, 8 MB ROM and support for up to 32 GB of expandable storage. Power is supplied by a 1,020 mAh battery and it is removable. In terms of connectivity, you get a micro USB 2.0 port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 3.0 and support for a mini-SIM card. A dual-SIM variant is also available. The device features a 1.8-inch QQVGA display (160x120). There’s even a VGA camera on the back of the device. The device measures 111.5x48.4x14.2 mm.

The shell of the device is made of polycarbonate and is available in red, black and grey.

The device comes with a free game, Snake Xenzia, and a five try-and-buy gameloft games including Nitro Racing, Ninja Up!, Danger Dash, Sky Gift and Air Strike.

The phone does support mp3 playback and FM radio, so you won’t be bereft of tunes when using the device. Of course, all the music will need to be placed on a microSD card.

Being a feature phone, one can expect 44 hours of music/radio playback and a month of standby time.

Sadly, the Nokia 130 only supports GSM networks.