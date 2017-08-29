The Moto G5S and G5S Plus launched at Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively, available from 30 August

Lenovo has just launched its latest budget devices, the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus in India. Both the devices will follow the formula of Moto G series to expand market share in the budget smartphone system. Moto G5S and G5S Plus are the successors to the popular Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus launched last year. Lenovo has priced G5S at Rs 14,999 and the G5S Plus at Rs 15,999. Both the devices will go on sale at midnight tonight on Amazon India.

The Moto G5S features a 5.2-inch full HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display panel with a protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone packs 4 GB RAM with 32 GB of storage along with an option to expand storage up to 128 GB using an external microSD card. Lenovo has packed an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 clocked at up to 1.4 GHz along with an Adreno 505 GPU to handle graphic intensive tasks.

The smartphone features a 16 MP camera module with phase detection autofocus and f/2.0 aperture at the back, along with a 5 MP camera module on the front with wide angle lens and f/2.0 aperture. Both the front camera and rear cameras feature a dedicated LED flash to illuminate the pictures. The rest of the features include a 3,000 mAh battery with Turbo Charge, 1080p recording at 30 fps. The G5S runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. Lenovo has added an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light, proximity and fingerprint sensors.

The G5S comes with microUSB, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, 3.5 mm headphone jack and Dual nano-SIM slots in terms of connectivity options. Lenovo has also added a water-repellent nano coating on the device to ensure lesser chances of damage from spilt water. The device will be available in two colour options, Lunar Gray and Fine Gold are the two new colours for the device.

Moving on to the premium variant of Moto G5S, the G5S Plus device is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 clocked at 2.0 GHz along with an Adreno 506 GPU. It comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage and an option of expanding the storage using an external microSD card up to 128 GB in size.

The G5S Plus packs a 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD display panel with an effective resolution of 1080x1920. Lenovo has added Corning Gorilla Glass 3 to protect the display on the smartphone. The main reason which makes the G5S Plus special is the dual camera on the back at this price point.

It sports Dual 13 MP camera setup on the back with f/2.0 aperture, colour balancing dual-LED flash and depth editing software along with an 8 MP camera module with wide angle lens, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. Users will be able to shoot 4K video at 30 fps. The device runs Android Nougat 7.1 out of the box. The device comes with a 3,000 mAh battery with Turbo Charge.

Lenovo has not made many changes when it comes to hardware between the G5S and G5S Plus. The device comes with microUSB, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/q/n, Bluetooth v4.2, 3.5 mm headphone jack and Dual nano-SIM slots in terms of connectivity options. Lenovo has added accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light, proximity and fingerprint reason in terms of sensors to enhance the user experience of the smartphone. The device will be available in Lunar Gray and Blush Gold.