The Moto C Plus has been launched at Rs 6,999 exclusively on Flipkart; to go on sale tomorrow at 12 pm

Lenovo, the parent company of Motorola has announced the launch of Moto C Plus at the launch event in New Delhi. The Moto C Plus is priced at Rs 6,999 and it will be Flipkart-exclusive. The smartphone will go on sale on 20 June at 12 noon for a limited sale. Motorola has also announced a number of launch offers alongside the launch of the device.

Launch offers for potential consumers of the Moto C Plus include a flat 20 percent off on Flipkart Fashion, discounts on the Moto Pulse Max headsets to bring down the price to Rs 749 and an introductory Reliance Jio offer where every Moto C Plus consumer will get a Reliance Jio Prime connection along with 30 GB VoLTE 4G data for free, in addition to the Jio Prime offer.

The Moto C Plus comes with a 5-inch IPS panel with HD resolution and 294 PPI. The device is powered by a 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 chip and a Mali-T720 GPU along with 2 GB RAM. The company has packed a dedicated microSD card slot to expand the storage by 32 GB in addition to the 16 GB internal storage that comes with the device. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box along with Google Assistant.

The smartphone comes with dual Nano-SIM card slots along with a dedicated microSD card slot, which is a bonus. Motorola has packed an accelerometer, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot, 3.5mm headphone jack, and GPS, with A-GPS into the device.

In the camera department, you get an 8 MP f/2.2 rear camera with LED flash and a 2 MP f/2.8 front camera with LED flash. The Moto C Plus packs in a 4,000 mAh battery with Rapid Charging support. The phone will be available in Starry Black, Fine Gold and Pearl White colour variants. The device is a Flipkart-exclusive and will not be available on any other online retail platform for the time being.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.