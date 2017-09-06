The Microsoft Windows 10 S to Windows 10 free upgrade offer has been extended by three months

Microsoft has announced the availability of the Surface Laptop in a few more countries, including Hong Kong, Japan and Taiwan. Alongside this, Microsoft also announced that the option to upgrade from Windows 10 S to 10 for free will be available until March 2018.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop is meant to be back-to-school type device that students, particularly college students, will use for the duration of their education. This period of at least four years will be serviced by the device. Microsoft launched the device with Windows 10 S, a streamlined version of Windows 10 that only allows apps from the Windows Store. This was done, apparently, to offer a more secure version of Windows for students and schools.

Unfortunately, the limitations of the Windows Store mean that many of the apps a regular person needs, let alone a student, aren't available. To ease this issue, Microsoft initially gave users an option to upgrade to a full-fledged version of Windows 10 for free until December 2017.

In a blog post, Microsoft confirmed that this offer was being extended to 31 March, 2018. “We hope this provides increased flexibility for those people searching for the perfect back-to-school or holiday gift”, says Microsoft.

If you miss the offer, you’ll need to pay a fee of $49 to upgrade to a proper version of Windows 10. Given the way Windows 10 S works, we suspect that this is an option that everyone will prefer.

The Surface Laptop is an irreparable, alcantara-covered ultrabook that starts at $999 and offers a 128 GB SSD, a measly 4 GB of RAM, an Intel Core i5 processor and a 13.5-inch display with a resolution of 2256 x 1504. For connectivity, you get a USB 3.0 port, a headphone jack, a mini DisplayPort and a SurfaceConnect port. Wi-Fi 802.11 ac and Bluetooth 4.0 LE support is included

The device is compatible with the Surface Pen and Surface Dial. It also supports Windows Hello.

Thankfully, you don’t have to live with this configuration and you can upgrade the device with a Core i7 processor, up to 512 GB of storage and up to 16 GB of RAM.