The JioPhone pre-booking starts on 24 August at 5.30 pm, here are the steps you need to follow to get one

Pre-bookings for the JioPhone are expected to start at 5.30 pm on 24 August, 2017. Exceptional demand for the phone is anticipated, but Jio has provided the convenience of booking the device from the comfort of your home. Users can also book the device for others. Pre-registrations for businesses opened on 4 August, but any Jio user can book the JioPhone from 24 August. The booking can be done through the MyJio application, and requires either a Jio connection or a Jio ID.

If the application is not already installed, users will have to download the MyJio app. Once the pre-booking goes live, users will see a prominent "Prebook now" button in the first screen itself. Users can also track the status of the phones they have booked through the "My bookings" button. Users then have to enter the mobile number, and the delivery pin code. Once this is done, users have to tap on the "proceed" button.

At this point, users have to make the payment of Rs 1,500 which will be refunded if the user chooses to return the device after three years of use. JioMoney and Paytm are the default mobile wallets supported to make the payment. Users can also execute the transaction through UPI, credit card, debit card or net banking. Once the payment is done, a confirmation screen will pop up and an SMS will also be sent to the mobile number indicating that the device has been booked.

To book a phone for someone else, the procedure is similar. Users have to key in the phone number of the intended recipient of the device, along with the pin code that you want the phone to be delivered to. Once the payment is made, the confirmation screen is shown. Both, the person who made the transaction, and the intended recipient will receive an SMS message confirming the booking of the JioPhone. The entire process is detailed in a step by step video by Jio, embedded below.

Qualcomm has confirmed that the JioPhone will use the Snapdragon 205 mobile platform. Connectivity is provided by a Snapdragon X5 LTE modem which allows theoretical download speeds of up to 150 Mbps and upload speeds of 50 Mbps. The platform supports camera modules that can capture images up to 3 MP, with videos recordings in 480 p at 30 fps. The dual-core CPU can be clocked up to 1.1 GHz, and the GPU on board is the Adreno 304. The QVGA display has a screen size of 2.4-inches. More information can be gleaned from our dedicated coverage on the chipset, but all the features supported by the platform may not be included in the final device.

The operating system seems to be Linux based KaiOS, according to the specifications of the platform. There are 22 major languages supported by the device, and users can use voice commands to interface with the phone. All the major applications by Jio are pre-installed on the handset. These include applications such as JioMusic, JioCinema, JioGames, JioKisan, JioPay and JioTV. Users will be able to make calls, send messages and play songs through voice commands, using the integrated voice assistant.

The JioPhone was launched at the 40th Reliance Annual General Meeting by RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani. The phone has ushered in a new product category by including the functionalities typically offered by smartphones, in the familiar candybar form factor of a feature phone.

The device can also be connected to a television through a special cable, and includes a panic button feature as well. The device is expected to extend essential services to the underserved.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd, the publisher of Firstpost