The government is in the process of finalising cyber security guidelines for smartphone companies

Concerned over rising cyber attacks and breach of financial and personal data at the hands of mobile phone companies, the government on Thursday said it was finalising cyber security standards for them and that all products must comply with its guidelines.

"The products of all mobile manufacturing units must be security-compliant. There will be no compromise on this issue," Union Minister for Information Technology and Electronics Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a summit on cyber and network security, organised by industry chamber Assocham in New Delhi.

This month, the Ministry for Electronics and Information Technology had asked 21 smartphone makers across the world -- of which majority are Chinese -- to share the security procedures they have undertaken to ensure security of mobile phones. Pointing out that cyber-enabled security testing was going to become a big initiative in India, the Minister said: "We need low-cost cyber technology and low-cost well qualified cyber auditors."

He said since India was now on the radar of cyber attackers, the government had highlighted the need for advanced security solutions to thwart their plans. "We are also insisting that all banks have cyber security auditors. We are unleashing a big challenge to have cyber security training, drills for officers, judges, and policemen," Ravi Shankar Prasad added.

The Ministry was of the view that Noida -- which has become a hub for mobile phone production with 32 manufacturing units -- has the potential for a software park in future. "I told Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that Noida and Greater Noida hold great potential of becoming a centre for software park, educational and management hub and other commercial activities," Prasad later told the media.

He said the country's digital economy was currently worth $500 million and had the potential to scale the $1 trillion figure in 4-5 years. "We have about 5,000 start-ups in India today and many of them are becoming unicorn companies, that is, Rs 1,000-crore companies like Flipkart and others. This digital ecosystem in India is going to rise and no one can stop this march," he added.