Samsung Galaxy Note 8 facial recognition system can be fooled by a photo of the user

South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung might get into a controversy, yet again, after reports of its facial recognition system being fooled by a photo have been reported online.

According to a tweet by Mel Tajon, a software developer, the facial recognition system of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 can be fooled by a picture from another smartphone.

According to a report by Mel Tajon, he says that he managed to unlock the device several times using different pictures from various social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. He also mentioned three reasons that might be causing the problem, either the demo unit of the smartphone might have the issue and retail units might come without the problem, Samsung has probably faked the demo intentionally as it had faked few of the benchmarks reports previously. He also claims that the technology featured by the smartphone manufacturer is not good and the demo affirms its flaws.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Facial Recognition Test: pic.twitter.com/dVooMPMgfh — Mel Tajon (@MelTajon) September 2, 2017

Earlier reports on the facial recognition system of the Samsung Galaxy S8 also showed similar flaws . This might be a hint that the claim made by Tajon that the facial recognition technology by Samsung is not good, holds truth.

The Galaxy Note 8 was launched on 24 August and is still to be shipped in few days in various countries.

After reports of the Galaxy S8 facial recognition feature being spoofed, Samsung had said that the system was not as secure as fingerprint or iris scanner. Windows Hello, the facial recognition feature by the software giant Microsoft used in Windows devices uses special sensors to analyse the contours of the users face.